Kim Kardashian: 16 Robbery Suspects Detained By Paris Police 3 Months After Attack

Kim Kardashian may soon get at least some closure after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris. More than three months after unidentified men brutally attacked the reality star in her hotel room, 16 suspects have been taken in by French police for further questioning on the situation.

It’s been three months since Kim Kardashian, 36, was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry after being tied up and gagged with a gun held to her head in Paris, and finally, the police may be a step further in identifying the suspects. 16 people, who were found in Paris and French suburbs Raincy and Vincenne, were detained by officials in the early hours of Jan. 9, the Paris Prosecutor confirmed to CNN.

The group was found and picked up during a “police operation,” but no further details on why they’re suspects or if they’re confirmed to be connected to the attack have been released. However, it is certainly a big step in the investigation, which has been ongoing since two masked men forced their way into Kim’s room with guns and stole her massive diamond ring from Kanye West, 39, along with a full jewelry box.

This latest development comes after a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, released just last week, showed Kim talking about the incident publicly for the very first time. In the clip for the upcoming season, the 36-year-old is seen hysterically crying while recalling the horrific night to her sisters.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she remembers, vividly. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” We’ll likely learn more about what the E! star went through when the reality show returns in March, and hopefully, the men who did this will be found for certain and arrested in the near future.

