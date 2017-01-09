Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Planned By Someone Inside Her Entourage? — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

Interesting details have come to light as Parisian officials get closer to finding out who was behind Kim Kardashian’s October robbery, and you won’t believe this update. Here’s why an individual from the limo company that the Kardashian family used is being suspected!

Kim Kardashian‘s robbery may have been an inside job, according to a Jan. 9 report from French newspaper Le Monde. We knew that 17 people were arrested, but now an important detail has emerged: one of the suspects works for a car company that Kim used, and he was the last person to have driven her on the day of her attack. Whoa!

French police say that the individual could have given the robbers inside information about Kim and where she was staying, according to the newspaper. M6 TV also reports that some of the other suspects “may have been in touch with the Kardashian family”. So scary!

Multiple French outlets have been reporting that the extent of the driver’s involvement in the attack is unclear, but French police seem to think that long story short, he gave the robbers at least some inside info about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s whereabouts. How terrifying is that?

As the police get closer, Jean Veil, Kim’s French attorney, has said that she is “very happy” and “very reassured” by the developments in the case. We’re glad to hear it, and as a source previously reiterated to HollywoodLife.com exclusively, Kim is “very relieved the Paris police are making headway”.

Of course, once the criminals are nabbed, Kim might have to face them in court — which means the nightmare is far from over. “Kim’s absolutely terrified of the possibility of going to court and starting this entire process all over again,” our source reveals. We feel for her!

