Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery: She Was Stalked For Days Before Attack: See Pics Of Suspects

French police may be getting closer to capturing the culprits who were behind Kim Kardashian’s Oct. 2016 Paris robbery, where she was bound and held at gunpoint inside her own apt. 17 people were allegedly called in for questioning about terrifying attack, according to a Jan. 9 report, and we’ve got the photos of the reported robbery suspects right here!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been three months since Kim Kardashian, 36, was tied up, gagged and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris, Oct. 3, 2016. Now, French police have reportedly narrowed down their search to 17 people who they believe could have been the masked individuals who attacked and robbed Kim, according to TMZ, Jan. 9. You can see the reported suspects who were brought in by police for questioning in our gallery, above!

Three out of the 17 suspects are women, as reported by the site, and the rest are men. Two of the suspects are reportedly diamond dealers, and as for the women — Authorities claim they were stalking Kim around Paris just days before the robbery, TMZ reported.

So, what led police to the 17 people in question? — Cops tapped phones and were able to track down the people they believe are involved, according to the site. However, Daily Mail reports that police found a DNA sample on a piece of tape used to gag Kim, which supposedly led them to their suspects. The men and women in question were brought in to meet with French police while in handcuffs as seen in the photos in our gallery. Some of the suspects weren’t shy to show their face to the paps, while others kept their hoods up, as they shielded their identities from the public.

There were 16 people, who were found in Paris and French suburbs Raincy and Vincenne and were detained by officials in the early hours of Jan. 9, a Paris prosecutor confirmed to CNN. The group was located and picked up during a “police operation,” but there were no further details disclosed on why these certain people have been suspected of a crime or if they’re indeed involved in Kim’s robbery. Like we said, it’s been three months since Kim was robbed at gunpoint inside her Paris apartment, so this is definitely a huge breakthrough in the case thus far.

This is the first time we’re hearing of progress in the investigation of Kim’s robbery. The latest development came Jan. 6, when the first preview for season 13 of Keeping With The Kardashians was released to E!. In the clip, Kim spoke out for the first time about the robbery, and she recalled the frightening incident to her sisters Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back! There’s no way out,” Kim emotionally recalled in the clip. “It makes me so upset to think about,” Kim added, in tears. The preview also highlighted the moment Kim got the phone call about Kanye West, 39, being hospitalized back in Nov. 2016. “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim said, while crying on the phone to someone. A concerned Kris Jenner, 61, stood over Kim as the cameras caught her first reaction to Ye’s situation. “I think [Kanye] really needs me, and I have to get home,” she said in the clip. Kanye was hospitalized for reported sleep deprivation and extreme exhaustion, although it was speculated that he suffered an alleged psychotic breakdown. However, it has not been confirmed that Ye suffers from any type of mental illness.

KUWTK returns in March 2017 on E!, and we’re very interested in getting more insight into Kim’s terrifying experience, and how she’s been dealing with the aftermath of it all.

