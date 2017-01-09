Kim Kardashian: Facing Her Robbers Will Start The ‘Healing’ Process For Her — Experts Say

REX/Shutterstock

Now that the suspects in her robbery have been caught, Kim Kardashian can finally breathe a sigh of relief. HollywoodLife.com reached out to several psychologists who are optimistic that the reality star can put the past behind her with the help of a ‘strong support team’. Read here for all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Finally after three long months of looking, Kim Kardashian‘s assailants have been captured, and now the mother of two can start the healing process. “The arrests will absolutely trigger old feelings and stir up a lot of fear and anxiety,” psychologist Steven Ornstein tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m sure there is a sense of relief on one level, but on another level it means Kim has to deal with all of these painful memories again, especially if she has to go back to Paris and face those who have been arrested. But in the long run, it could end up being a healing experience for her.” Thank goodness!

With the help of her family, Kim can move forward and start fresh in 2017. “If they get convicted, and go away for a long period of time, Kim can finally get some closure on it,” Ornstein explains. “Right now, it’s like an open wound, but in the end she can put this behind her. I am sure she must be in some sort of therapy that will help her. It’s very important that she has her family and friends to support her. A strong support team is crucial for Kim right now.” Fortunately she has her family and friends to lean on!

Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Rhodes agrees that the arrest can “trigger emotional symptoms”, but is quite certain that Kim will heal from this horrific ordeal. “I hope that she takes the time to reflect and be grateful for this news prior to starting to prepare for the criminal case. It can help with her long term recovery and make her more resilient in the end,” Dr. Rhodes adds. We are so happy for Kim!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kim will have to face her robbers? How scary!

