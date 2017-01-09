Kim Kardashian ‘Relieved’ Robbery Suspects In Custody, But ‘Terrified’ To Relive Trauma

FameFlyNet

Finding out that suspects had finally been detained in her robbery case after three long months was an immense relief for Kim Kardashian, but she has her worries. Kim, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, is ‘terrified’ that she’ll have to see the men who allegedly attacked her in court. What a nightmare!

“Kim [Kardashian] is off to an incredible start for 2017. She’s happier, healthier and getting back into the normal swing of things when it comes to her life,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very relieved the Paris police are making headway and trying to punish the people who robbed her, but Kim seriously doesn’t want to relive that nightmare.

“She’s trying extremely hard to forget about the day she almost lost her life. She’s terrified that she may have to be in [the suspects’] presence again. Hear their voices. Smell them. Kim’s absolutely terrified of the possibility of going to court and starting this entire process all over again.”

Poor Kim. It has to be insanely hard to think about facing her attackers in court again, especially after the ordeal she’s already been through. Kim, 36, was in bed in her Paris residence on October 3, 2016, when masked men (thought to be the suspects in custody), burst through the door and demanded her jewelry. They bound and gagged her, and threw her in the bathroom while they ransacked the apartment, stealing $10 million worth of jewels.

That included her diamond engagement ring from Kanye West, 39. It wasn’t about the jewelry, though. Kim thought she was going to be murdered that day, and possibly raped. It took weeks before Kim felt comfortable enough to go out in public again, and months to rejoin social media. This brave woman has made such leaps and bounds!



