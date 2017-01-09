Kim Kardashian’s Robbery: How Police Finally Found Suspects 3 Months Later

SplashNews

Finally, some justice for Kim! 16 suspects were detained to question about her vicious robbery that occurred in October. Find out how the police pieced together who was potentially involved!

Kim Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gun point in her Paris hotel room during Fashion Week in October. Finally, on Jan. 9, police found a lead in the case, which led to the detainment of 16 suspects. It was the DNA sample found on a piece of tape used to gag Kim that led French police to infiltrate the gang of robbers.

Daily Mail reports that French police coordinated raids in the early morning of Jan. 9 to bring in a group of notorious, veteran robbers, including one that is a ‘major thug.’ The suspected thieves are ages 50 to 72 and most have long criminal histories, the site claimed.

No charges have been filed, but the men were all brought in for questioning and their apartments are under search. While none have been named, they can be held and questioned for up to 96 hours before being either charged or released.

In a recent promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers finally get a glimpse into the shock and heartbreak that followed Kim’s robbery. Kim stayed radio silent after the frightening event, in which she was tied up and held at gunpoint while the robbers ransacked her room and stole millions worth of jewelry. The star has recently returned to social media and appears to be doing well, but on Keeping Up, she could be seen crying to her sisters while explaining the traumatic robbery.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim recalled, sobbing, while sitting with her sisters in a token Saint Pablo sweatshirt. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” The mom of Saint, 1, and North, 3, will have to watch video of the men detained and see if she recognizes them. We hope that justice is served and she and her family can move on from the situation.

