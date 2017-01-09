Kerry Washington Can’t Stop Gushing Over Kids At Globes After-Party: She’s So ‘Proud’ Of Them

REX Shutterstock

Kerry Washington may not publicly speak about her kids very often, but there’s no question she is one proud mama! Opening up at a Golden Globes after party, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the ‘Scandal’ star is ALL about her two youngsters Isabelle & Caleb, even sharing that they are so ‘well behaved’ — find out what else she said here!

Kerry Washington, 39, is SUCH a doting mom! Recently becoming a mother-of-two with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, 35, the actress can’t seem to get enough of her sweet children Isabelle, 2, and Caleb, 3 months. But while Kerry is famously secretive about her personal life — and fans have never even seen photos of either of her kids — the Scandal star is apparently not opposed to dishing about her youngsters in more intimate settings! In fact, at the HBO Party after the Golden Globes on Jan. 8, Kerry was spotted gushing about little Isabelle and Caleb — and it was the CUTEST!

“Kerry would talk about her kids to anyone that wanted to listen,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was at her own table for the HBO Party and she was talking to a few people who weren’t celebs — it was all about her kids being cute and well behaved. She was very proud of that and was telling people all about them.” Aw!

Kerry attended the Globes — and wore a stunning gold gown — as a nominated actress for her role in Confirmation, and while she undoubtedly loves her job, being a parent is her main priority. “You know I don’t talk about this stuff, but I will say I feel really, really blessed,” Kerry gushed to the Los Angeles Times in one of her first interviews after becoming a mom. “I just feel really blessed that I’m kind of living extraordinary dreams come true in my work life and in my personal life.”

Kerry and Nnamdi welcomed baby Caleb just three months ago on Oct. 5. And we can only imagine how exciting, and hectic, these last few weeks have been with two kids under the age of three! But if anyone has it “handled,” it’s Kerry. Clearly she absolutely loves motherhood!



