Courtesy of Instagram

Did you REALLY think Kendall and Kylie Jenner would miss out on the Golden Globes action? As if! For the star-studded after-party, the stunning sisters turned heads in two gorgeous gowns that flaunted their cleavage. Check out the sizzling picture, right here!

What kind of Hollywood party would it be without a Kardashian appearance? OK, technically it’s Kylie, 19, and Kendall Jenner, 21, but they’re still at the top of every party’s guest list. While the sisters didn’t attend the actual award show on Jan. 8, you better believe they hired a glam squad that night to help them doll up for the fun that follows afterwards. Kylie showed up in a white gown with a glittery collar highlighting her neck. Her hair was styled in a tight bun, similar to Kendall’s. Meanwhile, the Vogue covergirl turned heads in an orange silk-looking dress.

The Golden Globes award show is actually more of a celebration with its free-flowing champagne — but the after-party gets even crazier! Because no one likes to drink on an empty stomach, the soirée was packed with tables upon tables of food! The Jenner sisters dug right into the buffet-style meal, helping themselves to slices of delicious pizza. Who cares about consuming a few extra calories when you’re going to dance them off anyway, right?

While Kendall and the makeup maven might be the belles of the ball at the after-party, we can’t exactly nominate them for “Best Dressed” of the evening. That award should go to someone who was nominated or won an award. Some of our favorite looks belonged to Emma Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker (especially her Princess Leia-looking hair), and Ruth Negga. Towards the bottom of the list is sadly Sophie Turner, Nicole Kidman, Keri Russell. These stunning women took some risks tonight that just didn’t pay off. Sorry!

