Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Twinning Top Knots & Nude Lips At Golden Globes After Party

Can you tell Kendall and Kylie Jenner apart?! We’ve never seen the sister look more similar than they did while heading to the Golden Globes after party celebrations on Jan. 8. Click ahead to get all the details on the duo’s matching top knots and oversized nude lips.

We know Kendall and Kylie Jenner are sisters, but the pair usually rock decidedly different looks when it comes to both their fashion and beauty styles. While Kylie switches up her hair color and length, often pairing her bold hairstyles with a nude lip, Kendall never strays from her dark hair, usually going for a bright red lip.

At the 2017 Golden Globes after parties, the BFFs were finally on the same page (at least when it came to their beauty looks). With both girls wearing their dark hair in high knots, they even wore the same smokey eye and nude lip makeup.

Kendall chose a pop of color for her dress, wearing a strapless orange gown with a thigh-high slit. For her hair, Jen Atkin gave her a slightly undone top knot, creating a half part at the front of Kendall’s hair and twisting her hair into a knot above the crown of her head. For her makeup, Mary Phillips used Estée Lauder products on the brand’s ambassador, playing up her fuller pout (probably with her favorite Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Insatiable Ivory).

@kendalljenner via @kyliejenner Snapchat SISTER 🔥🔥 #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A video posted by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljenner.snap) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

Meanwhile, Kylie, who shared the above video of her and her sis on her Snapchat, opted for a fitted silver gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit to rival Kendall’s. Since the top knot and oversized nude lips has long been Kylie’s go-to, she turned to her usual glam squad of hairstylist Tokyo Stylez and makeup artist Ariel Tejada to help her perfect the look that was made slightly more dramatic than Kendall’s with more defined lashes.

