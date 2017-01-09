Katy Perry, Amy Schumer & More Will Protest Trump At Women’s March On Washington

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

The Women’s March on Washington, already expected to be a powerful event, has now gained celebrity influence. The Women’s March announced that stars like Cher, Katy Perry, Zendaya, and Amy Schumer will be marching proudly on January 21 through Washington, DC. Click through to see the full list of attendees!

The day after President-elect Donald Trump, 70, is sworn into office, hundreds of thousands of women will be marching through the streets of Washington, DC, to demand that their rights be protected in the new administration. Among those women heading down to the nation’s capital for the ever-growing event are a long list of famous actresses and singers passionate about the event’s message.

Just take a look at who’s expected to come to the Women’s March:

America Ferrera

Uzo Aduba

Cristela Alonzo

Patricia Arquette

Danielle Brooks

Cher

Lea DeLaria

Diane Guerrero

Danai Gurira

Chelsea Handler

Scarlett Johansson

Margo Jefferson

Julianne Moore

Debra Messing

Frances McDormand

Hari Nef

Katy Perry

Monica Raymond

Amy Schumer

Yara Shahidi

Alia Sherif

Kara Walker

Olivia Wilde

Constance Wu

Zendaya

Wow! There’s only more celebrities thought to attend besides this list of influential ladies. From pop sensations, to Orange Is the New Black stars, to teenage activists, there’s voices to be heard from ever facet of pop culture. But the celebrities attending aren’t the only important people here, as awesome as it may be that they’re attending. It’s the 100,000 women and allies who are there to uphold this message:

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.

