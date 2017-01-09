Kanye West Writing Raps About Kim Kardashian’s Parisian Robbers, Jay Z, Beyonce & More

Courtesy of Vimeo

No one is better at turning a tough time into an epic rhyme than Kanye West. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the controversial rapper is back in the studio, and he’s been inspired by his wife’s robbery, his fight with Jay Z, and so much more! Check it out.

Kanye West, 39, is turning lemons into lemonade, Beyonce-style. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye’s been hard at work writing up some brand new raps, and he’s letting the hardships of 2016 inspire him!

“Kanye is writing rhymes about Kim [Kardashian]’s Parisian robbers, his meltdown on tour, recent hospitalization, his beef with Jay and Bey, and everything else he has been through in the last few months,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The guy is a workaholic and has been using all of his painful experiences as inspiration to write new raps and lay down new music.”

So, is reliving painful moments from the past year, even for the sake of art, taking a toll on his mental health? It turns out, it’s actually really helping him process everything! “He is feeling better and hard at work now working on new tracks,” the insider explained. We’re so glad to hear it!

Say what you will about Kanye, but he has definitely had a rough year. What started out strong by releasing a killer new album, quickly turned into controversy when Taylor Swift spoke out about a line in “Famous.” The two feuded for months over whether or not he asked permission to talk about her, which he later proved via video video that he did.

Unfortunately, the victory was short-lived. His wife was then robbed in Paris and the giant engagement ring he got her was stolen. Then he got some backlash for going on rants during his concerts, including talking about his former friend Jay Z, Beyonce, and Donald Trump. Not to mention that his tour was cancelled and he was checked into rehab for a mental breakdown! Hopefully he can use that energy in a positive way moving into 2017. Good luck, ‘Ye!

