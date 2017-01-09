Justin Theroux Skips Out After Presenting At The Globes: I Have To Get Back To ‘My Girl’

REX/Shutterstock

This is just so sweet! Justin Theroux explained why he skipped the red carpet at the Golden Globes and left after presenting – it was to be with Jen Aniston. Aw!

How adorable is Justin Theroux? The Leftovers actor showed up dateless without his wife Jennifer Aniston to present at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. So what was going on? “I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them,” he told Entertainment Tonight on his way out the door. That is pretty much the best reason to be rushing home.

Justin explained he passed on the red carpet and rolled up just in time to present, which he admitted was a bit overwhelming. He said, “you kind of get rushed into the back door” and without the carpet he was not mentally ready to face such a big crowd already well into the night of celebrating. “You’re not really prepared for the size of the event, and all the energy in the room so I kind of came in and was not prepared.” Justin said maybe next time he’d do things differently and admitted, “there’s a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on.”

But, hey he had to get back to the pajama party already underway at his house and we don’t blame him. Watching the Globes in your comfiest duds surrounded by friends sounded like a perfect plan! There was definitely plenty for Justin, Jen, and their guests to watch at the Golden Globes this year with a ton of buzzy moments happening over the course of the night.

There were some spectacular speeches from Viola Davis and Ryan Gosling. Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell had us wishing they’d host an awards show together after their hilarious bit. But, everyone has been talking about Meryl Streep’s incredible speech after accepting the Cecil B. DeMillie Award. Meryl wrapped up with some touching words from her pal Carrie Fisher, “As my dear departed Princess Leia once said, ‘Take your broken heart. Make it into art.’” It was definitely a night to remember.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jen & Justin’s plans to watch the Golden Globes? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.