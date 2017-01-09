John Legend Refuses To Watch Inauguration: ‘I Pray’ Trump Doesn’t ‘F— Up’ The Country

REX/Shutterstock

Don’t count on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to be watching Donald Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20! When John attended the Art of Elysium’s gala in LA, Jan. 7, he dished his true feelings about the president-elect, and let’s just say he’s not a HUGE fan of the Donald!

John Legend, 38, and Donald Trump, 70, won’t be hitting gold balls any time soon together! The singer wasn’t afraid to air out his true feelings about the president-elect at the Art of Elysium’s 10th annual gala in LA, Jan. 7! When asked if he and wife, Chrissy Teigen, 31, would take in the Donald’s inauguration, Jan. 20, John wasn’t quite keen on the idea.

“We’re not going to watch it, probably,” John told a reporter at the gala. “I’m not rooting for him to fail. I want the country to do well. If the country does well, that means the president at least hasn’t done anything to fuck it up. So, I pray that he doesn’t do anything to fuck it up,” John continued. Ouch! It looks like John and Chrissy are free that night!

John’s better half hasn’t held back when it comes to her true feelings about Donald either. Chrissy slammed the president-elect on Twitter, Dec. 22, in a wild rant. When Donald seemingly responded to the rumors claiming he’s been unable to land performers for his upcoming inauguration, he dissed “A-listers” who supported Hillary Clinton, 69. His tweet read: “The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!” Well, Chrissy wasn’t having it and replied with, “Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear”. And, it didn’t end there — She served up a second diss that read: “But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot shit and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration”. LOL.

Donald’s inauguration is set to take place Jan. 20, and with the swearing in ceremony quickly approaching, it’s been reported that his team has been scrambling to find performers to honor the start of his presidency. So far, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was confirmed to perform, Dec. 22, by their president, Ron Jarrett, and the Radio City Rockettes will perform too! And, America’s Got Talent alum, Jackie Evancho, 16, is set to perform the national anthem at the inauguration. Rebecca Ferguson, 33, has also agreed to perform at the ceremony, however, she has one condition… And, you can get the scoop on that, right here.

HollywoodLifers, will YOU be watching the inauguration? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.