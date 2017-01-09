Joely Fisher Celebrates Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds At Globes After-Party: I’m ‘So Proud’

REX Shutterstock

In the wake of the tragic passings of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the 2017 Golden Globes aired a beautiful memorial segment to pay tribute to the iconic stars’ incredible careers. Carrie’s half-sister, Joely Fisher was at the HBO Globes after-party, Jan. 8, where she praised her family members, but admitted that it was a very ‘sad’ thing to see.

Hollywood lost two legends Dec. 27th and 28th when the mother-daughter duo, Carrie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds, died within just one day of each other. With the devastation and the shock of their passings still fresh in the minds of stars like Meryl Streep, 67, and many more, Joely Fisher, 49, spoke about their “unparalleled and incomparable careers,” and the raw emotion of seeing their Golden Globes tribute, Jan. 8. “[The Golden Globes] are honoring best of performances of the year, and the best in life,” Joely told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m proud, and sad, and feeling the same sort of chasm on the planet that everybody else is.” The Globes aired an emotional tribute that praised the late legends and showcased clips from their movies, as well as home movies and public appearances of the two.

Joely was a pillar of strength while she spoke about her half-sister, Carrie, and Debbie. She explained exactly why she was able to pick herself up and make it out to the HBO Globes after-party. “I decided to make it out of my house today to [honor] my girls,” she Joely said, adding, “I’m gonna go celebrate the ladies.” Amazing!

Joely gave her opinion on Meryl’s beautiful acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award, where, at the end of her speech she quoted her good friend, Carrie. “As my dear departed Princess Leia once said, ‘Take your broken heart. Make it into art.’”, Meryl said while in tears. And, Joely was very happy about Meryl’s mention of Carrie. “That’s an incredible line, it’s an incredible thought,” Joely told ET, adding, “I hope that we’re all able to do that.” So nice.

A touching memorial took place on Jan. 5 for Carrie, at her Beverly Hills estate, with about 125 of her closest friends. Meryl performed Carrie’s favorite song at the memorial, titled “Happy Days Are Here Again” and had everyone in attendance singing, a family friend told PEOPLE. And, we wouldn’t have expected anything less. Our thoughts are with Carrie and Debbie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

