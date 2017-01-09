Jessica Chastain Rocks Intricately Braided Bun At Globes — Exact How To

REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain rocked one of the coolest hairstyles of the night at the 2017 Golden Globes on January 8. Though it looks complicated, we have expert tips on how to re-create it from her very own stylist!

Jessica Chastain was a presenter and nominee at the show, and stunned in a blue plunging Prada gown. To show off the neckline, she had her hair slicked back tight in a modern, unexpected fishtail.

Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora explained how to get the exact look!

“1. On damp hair, use a dime sized amount of Moroccanoil Treatment to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

2. Next, apply Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse and work through the hair from mid-lengths to ends.

3. Blow dry hair using a Moroccanoil 35 MM Boar Bristle Round Brush to smooth and straighten.

4. Apply Moroccanoil Styling Gel Strong to create shine and to smooth any baby hairs down. Part hair to the side and lock into a low bun, leaving out a piece to braid.

5. With remaining hair, create a very tight fishtail braid and wrap around the hair band.

6. To finish, mist Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong for shine and long-lasting hold.”

Makeup Artist Jeanine Lobell did her gorgeous makeup using CHANEL products. “Jessica’s dress was a periwinkle blue, and when you have a lot of color, you need to balance that out with a more neutral palette,” Jeanine said. “I also had this ’60s photo in my mind — Twiggy, lots of lashes, white eyeshadow — so that was my focus, and not matching the blue but finding the perfect complement and palette. Let’s say late ’60s meets 2017.”

“The makeup was pretty balanced all over, but I chose to start with her eyes. I covered Jessica’s lids in the white shade of CHANEL Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Smokey to create an even, neutral base, then I applied the silvery shade very lightly onto the crease. I used the black shadow wet, and painted the color exactly into the lashline with a skinny eyeliner brush. Really tight and really precise.

On the bottom lashline, I smudged the darker grey shade, focusing on the center for a rounder eye versus a cat-eye shape. To finish, I curled her lashes and applied three coats of CHANEL Le Volume de Chanel in Noir to get that super-intense look. I used a tiny fan brush to paint the mascara onto the bottom lashes.”

