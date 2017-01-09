Channing Tatum Posts Sizzling Snap Of His Nude Wife Jenna In Bed — See Sexy Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Hot to trot! Channing Tatum shared a sizzling snap of his naked wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Jan. 8, showing off her flawless physique while wrapped in the sheets. The sexy photo shows his leading lady taking a ‘nap,’ with her round booty on full display!

It appears as though Channing Tatum, 36, is living every man’s fantasy. The actor decided to treat fans to a smoldering black and white pic of his gorgeous wife on Jan. 8, suitably captioned, “Nap time = The Best Time.” In the sexy snap, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36, can be seen lying butt naked in bed, wrapped up in her plush comforter. It’s definitely the sexiest snooze we’ve ever seen, as her perfectly round derrière is on full display while she relaxes. This Hollywood A-list couple continues to define relationship goals, as their sizzling chemistry remains off the charts.

The Magic Mike actor last swooned over his leading lady on her 36th birthday. He took to Instagram with a heartfelt message on Dec. 3, praising the woman who’s not only his wife, but the mother of his precious three-year-old daughter Everly Tatum. The caption read, “I’m not sure if [Jenna] is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!” Jenna and Channing tied the knot in 2009 and it’s all been history from there!

The lovebirds have also been very vocal about their amazing sex life, as she previously boasted that he is very “in tune” with her “sexual energy!” The two first crossed paths on the set of Step Up, when they co-starred on the film. Jenna and Channing even recently recreated a classic scene from the flick in honor of its 10th anniversary. In a video, she runs into her beau’s arms as he spins her around and dips her to the ground. The couple even went as far as to use the special “Step Up 10 Year Anniversary” filter on Snapchat. We can’t wait for their next PDA snap!

