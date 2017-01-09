Jenna Dewan’s Sexy Smokey Eye At Golden Globes After Party — Copy Her Drugstore Secret

REX/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan-Tatum stepped out for the Golden Globes after parties on Jan. 8 with a dark, sultry look from head-to-toe. Complementing her shimmering black gown was a smudged-out black smokey eye with dramatic lashes. Click ahead to copy Jenna’s exact makeup look!

Between the 74th annual Golden Globes award show itself and all of the after parties, we saw glamorous looks from pretty much every celebrity in Hollywood. Matching the dark navy carpet at InStyle‘s post-Golden Globes party, Jenna Dewan opted for a darker look, wearing a fitted black beaded dress by Julien Macdonald, which featured a thigh-high slit and silver detailing along the train of the gown.

In keeping with the modern and sexy theme, Jenna turned to hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Patrick Ta for a coordinating beauty look. For her hair, Jen added tousled, undone waves to Jenna’s dark locks, parting them off to the side and giving the hair a wet finish for a more modern look.

For her makeup, Patrick used Lorac Cosmetics to create smudged, winged liner and a soft nude lip. To get the slightly grungy eye makeup, Patrick used the Lorac Pocket Pro 2 Eye Shadow Palette on her lids before turning his attention to the black liner. The focal point of the look, Patrick lined Jenna’s top and lower lash lines with Lorac Front Of The Line Pro Eye Pencil in Black. Creating a cat eye on the top lash line, Patrick gently smudged out both lines to diffuse the look and blend everything together.

To further define Jenna’s eyes, Patrick applied Lorac Pro Mascara to her lashes before adding his finishing touch — KISS Lash Couture in Little Black Dress. The faux mink lashes are available at your local drugstore, and Patrick swears by the falsies to give lashes a boost. “You want the eyes to pop, and these lashes add definition to the eyes but still offer a super natural effect,” he said.

To finish the look, Patrick kept Jenna’s lip neutral with a soft, pink-nude color. After lining her lips with Lorac Alter Ego Lip Liner in Goddess, Patrick applied the matching Lorac Alter Ego Pro Lipstick in Goddess to her lips.

