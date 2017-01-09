Jenna Bush Apologizes For ‘Hidden Fences’ Mix-Up At Globes: I’m ‘Deeply Sorry’ If I Offended

Image Courtesy of NBC

Jenna Bush Hager gave an emotional apology on the January 9 episode of ‘TODAY’ about her major red carpet mistake at the 2017 Golden Globes. After being mocked for calling a film ‘Hidden Fences’, Jenna teared up and said she was ‘deeply sorry’ for offending anyone with the blunder. Click through to watch.

You raved about Hidden Figures. You loved Fences. But have you ever seen Hidden Fences? That’s because it doesn’t exist, and now Jenna Bush Hager, 35, is majorly aware of how big a mistake she made at the 2017 Golden Globes on January 8. The TODAY show correspondent had red carpet duty at the awards show, and made the huge gaffe when interviewing Pharrell Williams, 43, who was nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures. Yikes.

“So, you’re nominated for Hidden Fences,” Jenna says cheerfully to Pharrell, who doesn’t correct her. But his unamused face says everything; he’s not pleased with Jenna’s slip-up. The most cringe-worthy part of the painful moment is that Jenna doesn’t realize what she’s done! She just keeps going with the interview. Oh boy.

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

Well, she was quickly clued in when people both made fun of her on Twitter, and expressed their outrage. She apologized the next morning on TODAY. “I had error in the night, which I have to apologize for. When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, which (sic) I adore, I accidentally, and in the electricity of the red carpet, which I have never done before, called Hidden Figures, Hidden Fences,” Jenna told her cohosts. “I’ve seen both movies; I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies, and if I offended people, I am deeply sorry.

“It was a mistake, and know I am not perfect. I am a human. And what I didn’t want to do is make anyone feel lesser,” she continued, tearing up. “So, anyway, I hope I apologize to both the casts and Pharrell, and we can all move on.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Jenna’s red carpet blunder? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.