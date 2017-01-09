Jamie Foxx Attacked: Brawl Breaks Out After He’s ‘Lunged’ At By Stranger — Scary Video

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of TMZ

This is so scary! A stranger reportedly got physical with Jamie Foxx at a LA restaurant and the video is absolutely crazy!

This is insane. Jamie Foxx, 49, and his friends got into an altercation with a stranger while at Los Angeles restaurant Catch on Saturday night Jan. 7. Jamie and his friends were sitting in what looked like an enclosed patio space and allegedly a man came up to the table to complain about the noise, TMZ reported.

A witness allegedly heard one man say, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” Apparently, things quickly got out of hand and another responded, “F*** you I’m from Oakland.” Yikes! Reportedly that was when things got physical. According to one eye witness, the man “lunged” at Jamie. Another witness alleged that the man made physical contact with him and “pulled” Jamie onto the table before Jamie reportedly took the man in a head lock. How crazy is this?

In the video, it is hard to tell what is happening beyond the chaotic yelling. During the video, viewers can hear what sounds like, “come on, man. Calm down.” It appears as though one man gets on a table or chair at one point. Not surprisingly then, Jamie and his friends as well as the stranger were all told to leave the restaurant.

This comes at an awful time for Jamie as things are reportedly going super well Katie Holmes, 38. The two have been linked since 2013, but only one picture of the pair together has surfaced in all that time. Now that’s pretty impressive. The pair spent New Years’ together in Miami, Florida where they had an “intimate dinner” on South Beach Dec. 30 before ringing in 2017 at Soho House Miami. We cannot help but wonder how Katie feels about Jamie’s alleged restaurant brawl.

HollywoodLifers, did you think the video of Jamie’s fight was crazy? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.