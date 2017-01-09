Nina Dobrev Coming Back For ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Finale? — New Update

Image Courtesy of CW

We’ve been waiting for the news of Nina Dobrev’s return to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ever since the show announced its end — it can’t really end without her, can it?

The finale of The Vampire Diaries is sneaking up on us, set to air on March 10, and everyone has the same question: will we see Nina Dobrev again? So it was no surprise that the question was asked to CW President Mark Pedowitz at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Jan. 8.

“The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” he said when asked if we’d see the show’s heroine again.

Nina left the series at the end of season six and was placed into a coma of sorts, bonded to Kat Graham‘s Bonnie; the only way she wakes up, is if Bonnie dies. That being said, we know there’s another big character death coming.

However, with the current plot line, the gates of hell are pretty much open — which could mean, in many fans’ minds, a reentrance for Katherine. So, maybe it will be her returning, instead of Elena.

Last April, HollywoodLife.comIn October, Julie touched on the topic of Nina’s return, saying it al comes down to scheduling, but that she “feels very good about it.”

“I know that she 100 percent wants to be there and I, of course, 100 percent want her to be there,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Honestly, let’s put it this way: I would be devastated if it weren’t to work out, so I have a feeling the cards will be in all our favor.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nina will return for the finale? Do you want to see her? Let us know your hopes for the duration of the final season in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.