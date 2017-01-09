Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Get Caught Making Out During Globes After-Party: Watch

Ooh la la! Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were caught in the act in an elevator at a 2017 Golden Globes after-party, Jan. 8! The lovebirds were in the midst of a steamy make out session, when the doors popped opened and they were completely taken off guard! Watch hilariously sexy moment here!

Ian Somerhalder, 38, and Nikki Reed, 28, get caught in the act! They proved their marriage is hotter than ever with a steamy make-out session, that was not intended to be seen! Ian and Nikki were caught smooching inside a Golden Globes after-party elevator, Jan. 8, and when the doors popped open, they were completely shocked! Watch the hilarious moment above!

Although Ian and Nikki were caught off guard when they were trying to smooch the night away, they quickly played it cool and started dancing! They broke down into shoulder shimmy’s when they noticed they were caught in the kissing act, and it was hilarious.

The lovers’ steamy moment was caught on video by InStyle magazine, who happened to catch some other candid moments behind their after-party elevator doors! Sarah Hyland, 26, was caught making out with her man, Dom Sherwood, 26, and it was seriously NSFW!

Another pair of funny stars who were caught in the elevator act were Glen Powell, 28, and Zoey Deutch, 22! Glen performed an amazing little ballroom dance with the actress and his grand finale was an insane lift where he scooped her up and escorted her into the after-party! We don’t know about you, but their chemistry was off the charts!

The 74th annual Golden Globes went off without a hitch, Jan. 8, and the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, 42, was pure perfection! Although the awards show started with a major teleprompter malfunction, Jimmy played it cool and didn’t let the mishap mess him up! One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Meryl Streep‘s, [67], emotional speech where she quoted her good friend Carrie Fisher, 60, who sadly passed away on Dec. 27, and she slammed Donald Trump, 70, to which the crowd roared with applause. More highlights included, Brad Pitt‘s [53], unexpected appearance, Amy Schumer, 35, and Goldie Hawn‘s, [71], hilarious bit, and Kristen Wiig, 43, and Steve Carell‘s, [54], hysterical introduction to the animated films category.

And, everyone’s favorite part of the boozy night would be the after-parties! There was no shortage of epic parties to attend, and celebs at the 2017 awards show had their choice of the Warner Brothers/InStyle party, the HBO party, the NBC bash, and many more. Celebs like Sofia Vergara, 44, Priyanka Chopra, 34, and Vanessa Hudgens, 28, showed up to the InStyle party, while co-stars Sarah Paulson, 42, and Sterling K. Brown, 40, opted for the Fox after party. And, everyone’s favorite Jenners, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, looked stunning at the NBC party — Kendall in a stunning rustic orange ensemble, and Kylie in a silver and mesh metallic number. Both sisters were caught enjoying some yummy pizza just moments after entering the room, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned! The 2017 Golden Globes have officially kicked off the awards season and we’re SO excited for what’s to come!

