Hailey Baldwin Rocks Wet Waves Hairstyle At Golden Globes After Party — Get Her Look

REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin made the post-Golden Globes party her runway! The model wore a gorgeous pink and sequin-embellished gown with the high-fashion hair and makeup to match. Ahead, find out her stylist’s exact how-to for her wavy, wet hairstyle.

If you were keeping tabs on every celeb look from the 2017 Golden Globes and star-studded after parties, you may have noticed that Hailey Baldwin, 20, was sporting a slightly different look than we’re used to seeing. The It girl, who recently went brunette, finally showed off her darker hair color (which has lightened up a bit) on the red carpet, along with a new blunt cut.

Wearing a dusty rose gown from Elie Saab‘s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, Hailey’s floor-length dress featured a thigh-high slit as well as plenty of sparkle thanks to the silver and rose gold sequin embellishment. To complement her runway look, hairstylist Jen Atkin gave Hailey tousled wet waves.

“We wanted to do a faux short moment to make a bold statement,” Jen said, sharing that Hailey’s shorter look was only temporary. To create the wet waves, Jen started on wet hair, creating a deep side part and misting her Ouai Wave Spray from the roots to the tips of Hailey’s hair. After blow drying her hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the diffuser attachment to bring out her natural waves, Jen used the ghd 1″ Curling Iron on random sections of Hailey’s hair for added texture.

For the wet finish, Jen applied a quarter-sized amount of Kerastase K Forme Fatale Blow Dry Gel in her hands before raking them through Hailey’s hair, adding hold to the whole style with Balmain Session Spray Strong Hold Hairspray.

For Hailey’s makeup, Rob Sesnek matched her look to her dress, giving her neutral eyes and lips a touch of rose color with Marc Jacobs Beauty. To create her dusty rose smokey eye, Rob used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye-Con No. 3 Plus Eyeshadow in The Escapist, lining the base of her lashes with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Ro. To further define her lashes, he applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in Noir.

To complete her look, Rob customized Hailey’s lip by mixing the Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Creme in Fawn Over Me with Hot Cocoa.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Hailey's latest look?

