Hailee Steinfeld’s Stunning Princess Updo At Globes — Exact How To

Hailee Steinfeld looked absolutely gorgeous at the Golden Globes on January 8, with a beautiful updo and soft, lavender makeup. Get her exact beauty look with drugstore products below!

Dove Celebrity Stylist (and one of my personal faves!) Mark Townsend created Hailee Steinfeld’s modern chignon for the awards show. He told us: “Because her dress was so feminine and gorgeous, we knew we wanted the hair up. The result; a modern and young take on the classic chignon!”

Here’s how to get the exact look:

“1. I started by applying Dove Curls Defining Mousse to her damp hair generously.

2. Then, I blew her out using my Conair Infiniti Pro 3Q Blow Dryer and my Conair Ultra Detangler Round Brush.

3. Once her locks were fully dry, I sectioned off the hair at her crown and around her hairline, pinning them up for volume. With the front section pinned up and out of the way, I began to focus on the back. **My trick to keep her hair perfect all night long? I started by spraying my scunci Bobby Pins with Dove Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo so that the pins had even more grip and hold!**

4. I then twisted her hair into a chignon using my scunci pins and sprayed it with tons of Dove Extra Hold Hairspray once I was happy with the shape.

5. With the chignon in the back complete, I let the hair at the crown and hairline down. I then lightly teased the hair and generously sprayed Dove Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo at her crown, before twisting the dropped hair into the chignon, using my scunci pins to keep it secure.

6. Lastly, a few shots of Dove Hairspray around her hairline and nape of her neck and she was ready to go!”

Hailee wore fresh and pretty lilac makeup to match her gown. Her makeup was done by Melissa Hernandez using Armani Beauty.

Here’s how to get the look:

“To get a fresh, dewy complexion, Melissa used the Giorgio Armani Prima Glow-on Moisturizing Balm all over her face. Melissa then applied the Prima Skin Perfector along her T-zone and used the Giorgio Armani Prima Eye and Lip Contour Perfector under her eyes and on her lips to finish her skin prep. Since the NEW Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation is matte she used that in #3.5 under her eyes, along the sides of her nose, forehead and chin, and then used Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in #4.5 so her cheeks would be super luminous.”

“For a golden glow at the golden globes, Melissa applied Giorgio Armani Liquid Summer in #100. For more depth, she set the Giorgio Armani Liquid Summer with Giorgio Armani Sun Fabric in #400. For a flush of color and rosy cheeks, Melissa used Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer in #11 onto the apples of her cheeks.”

For her lilac eye, Melissa used Giorgio Armani Eye Tints in #8 & #10 and then buffed the color all over Hailee’s lids and lower lash line. To bring light to the eyes, she added Giorgio Armani Eye Tint in #12 in the tear ducts. She finished by applying numerous coats of Giorgio Armani Eccentrico Mascara.

To match her feminine appearance, a soft lip was created with Giorgio Armani Rouge Ecstasy lipstick in #104 and Giorgio Armani Him/Her Lipcare in #1.

Giorgio Armani Prima Refreshing Make-Up Fix set the makeup for a long night ahead!”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Globes hair and makeup?

