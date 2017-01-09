Golden Globes ‘InStyle’ Party Best Dressed: Nina Dobrev & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes ‘InStyle’ after-party brought out our favorite stars and they rocked some of the best looks we saw all night! See who topped our best dressed party list and VOTE for your fave frock.

While the Golden Globes brought out a slew of stylish stars on the red carpet there were even more amazing looks at the after parties! From Nina Dobrev to Vanessa Hudgens, so many fashionable stars stepped out in jaw-dropping dresses — which one was your favorite?

You saw all of the best looks from the Golden Globes but all of the gorgeous gowns at the InStyle after-party totally rivaled their dresses. From embellished gowns, backless silhouettes and plunging necklines, the dresses were just as sexy and show-stopping.



Nina was ravishing in a red gown, which paired perfectly with a matching bold lip in the same hue — it totally popped against her complexion! The outfit accentuated her curves and her glossy hair was worn in soft waves — she oozed glamour as she made her grand entrance!

Backless dresses were a major trend at the award show and it totally continued on the red carpet at the after-parties, as Vanessa showed up in a long-sleeved embellished gown that totally brought sexy back when she turned around.

Also in attendance was Nikki Reed, who looked sleek and chic in her cutout ensemble. The long-sleeved silhouette was another popular look, as Lea Michele also sported the style in her vibrant lavender ensemble.

Hailey Baldwin proved that thigh’s the limit as she stepped out in an Elie Saab gown and put her model legs on full display in one of the sexiest looks of the night.

While these stars totally stole the show, they weren’t alone! See who else dressed to impress and be sure to vote for which look you really loved. With so many different dresses we’re having a hard time picking out our favorite!

