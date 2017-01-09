Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Pull A Frock Swap After The Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

From a major award show to a slew of parties, we commend these stylish stars for showing off 2 amazing looks in 1 day! See who squeezed in a frock swap at the Golden Globes and let us know what look was your favorite.

While so many stars brought out their best looks on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, a slew of our favorite fashionistas swapped their gowns and showed off two dazzling looks in one night before hitting the after-party circuit. Did you have a favorite?

Hot mama Chrissy Teigen dazzled on the red carpet in a gorgeous golden Marchesa frock for the main show as she attended alongside her hubby, John Legend, pairing the stunning silhouette with a high ponytail — and while we loved her look from head-to-toe, she also managed to fit in an outfit change before heading out to the parties, trading the look for a black dress that served up an ample amount of cleavage.



Kristin Cavallari was one of the hosts of the E! red carpet show and before she headed to the parties she swapped one glam gown for another, showing off her cleavage in her second look — she’s one hot mama! Her fellow host, Karreuche Tran, also decided to swap her pink Dolce & Gabbana dress for a new look.

Although Janelle Monae traded her black-and-white floral Armani frock for a completely different silhouette she still stayed true to the black-and-white theme — I love how she kept both looks color-coordinated for the big night!

See who else changed and let us know which look you loved best from the party circuit.

