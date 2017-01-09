Golden Globes After-Party: Celebs Celebrate Epic Night With InStyle — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

The night’s not over yet, folks! Schmoozing and boozing at the Golden Globes was only part one, with part two starting right now at the InStyle after-party. All the top celebrities are in attendance, and we’ve got epic pics of the event, right here!

To quote the amazing R. Kelly, “After the show, it’s the after party. And after the party, it’s the hotel lobby.” Hosted by InStyle magazine, the annual bash inside the Beverly Hills Hotel is where celebrities go to let down their hair, drink, and dance the night away. If you thought the 2017 Golden Globes was an exciting event, you haven’t seen anything yet! The after-party is going to get wild, so be sure to check out all the pictures from the star-studded soirée.

Perhaps the best party of any InStyle after-party is the fashion! Some A-listers choose to arrive in the gown they wore to the Golden Globes, while others make a quick change to get a little more comfortable. How can anyone dance in those floor-length gowns anyway? While there were MANY best dressed hotties tonight (like Sarah Jessica Parker and Ruth Negga), Emma Stone may have stolen the show with her winter wonderland-themed dress. The white color and sparkle accentuated her porcelain skin and green eyes.

Partying with InStyle is basically like surrounding yourself with royalty. It’s really more of a tradition than a champagne-sipping party since it’s been marked in every person’s calendar since 1999! Over the years, the famous faces of Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jennifer Aniston have all been in attendance. What’s even more incredible is that event designer Thomas Ford has been in charge of piecing the night together since 2002. Last year in particular, Thomas really outdid himself with “Asian-inspired with gold and burgundy and bamboo” decorations. SO jealous we couldn’t come!

HollywoodLifers, what’s YOUR favorite look from the InStyle after-party?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.