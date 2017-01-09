REX/Shutterstock

The only thing funner than the Golden Globes is the after parties! Stars couldn’t wait to let loose and get wild after winning their awards on Jan. 8, and we have all the amazing pics of Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Paulson and more! Check ’em out, here.

There’s no shortage of choices for after parties following the Golden Globe Awards. All of Los Angeles lights up to receive the newly-minted award winners, and that’s when the stars can really their their hair down (or switch into an even more glam, more daring, and more uncomfortable dress.) From the Warner Brothers/InStyle party to the HBO party to the NBC party and more, we have all the hottest celeb pics in the gallery above!

Our absolute favorite look of the night was Vanessa Hudgens, who rocked the sexiest dress we’ve ever seen to the Instyle after party. The slinky black gown features an amazing tribal print made up of silver studs, and the dangerous cutouts around her waist made the dress even hotter! #Obsessed.

Of course we were dying to see what the ravishing Sarah Paulson would wear, and she surprised us by wearing her original gold-sequined Globes gown to the Fox after party. Ever the practical star! She still seemed to be having a blast posing with her FIRST Golden Globe and goofing off with her co-star Sterling K. Brown. Too funny!

Our faves Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed up to the NBC party looking totally gorg with Kylie in her signature look – a slinky silver gown, and Kendall stealing the show in a gathered orange number. However, the two gals had one thing on their mind: pizza! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught them snatching some pizza moments after entering the room. We feel you, girls! Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see all the stunning stars!

HollywoodLifers, which star;s after party look was your favorite? Let us know!

