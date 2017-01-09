Show us your moves! Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell had a ton of fun at the Golden Globe after parties, and we are obsessed with their chemistry in this amazing dance video! Click inside to WATCH!

Glen Powell, 28, and Zoey Deutch, 22, were giving off major couple vibes at the InStyle party after the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. When the pair entered the super cool elevator photo booth at the party, they took things up a notch and showed off some impressive dance skills!

When the elevator doors opened, Glen stepped into view and twirled Zoey into his arms! Next, he dipped her down low — almost touching the ground — and she kicked her free leg up in the air behind him while laughing. So cute!

But, it didn’t end there! In their last move before the video ended, Glen picks Zoey back up only to sweep her off of her feet and whisk her up into his arms. Now that is some very fancy footwork, Glen! Who knew these two had it in them?

Despite how cute they are, a source tells HollywoodLife.com that they are “just friends” and have been since filming their indie movie, Everybody Wants Some!, together. The pair spent an awful lot of time together while promoting the film in 2016 and have obviously created a strong bond!

As for real romance, Zoey has been romantically linked to actor Avan Jogia, 24, for years. Although the couple haven’t been spotted together since mid-2016, we hope they are still going strong!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU like the idea of Glen and Zoey as a couple? Comment below and let us know why or why now!