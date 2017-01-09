Eva Mendes Responds To Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Globes Speech With Cute Message

Courtesy of Latina Magazine/Image Courtesy of NBC

Ryan Gosling devoted his whole acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 to thanking his wife, Eva Mendes, for all she does for him. And the heartfelt shout out was not lost on her. See her sweet response right here!

Eva Mendes, 42, is definitely the apple of 36-year-old Ryan Gosling‘s eye. After all, he wouldn’t have spent his entire Golden Globes acceptance speech for his performance in La La Land gushing over his lovely wife if she wasn’t worth it. And while his speech was fawned over by many a fan on social media, it was Eva herself whose coy response was the best.

On Jan. 9, the day after the Globes, Eva posted a pic of Janelle Monae’s gown at the awards to comment on just how fabulous it was. But what was tucked inside that compliment to the singer was a shout out to Ryan, as she included the statement,”Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night….” Aww! Be still our hearts! And the response was certainly well deserved, as Ryan’s speech was super adorable.

Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night….But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people. There’s no time to thank everyone,” Ryan said when he took the stage at the awards on Jan. 8. “I would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t had taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else other than me up here today. So sweetheart, thank you. If I may, I would like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.”

We could not have imagined a sweeter way to thank your partner for supporting you through a project than to devote your entire acceptance speech to them. And obviously Eva felt the same way. Clearly, Ryan and Eva have a relationship to be envied!

