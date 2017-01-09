Emma Stone Awkwardly Hugged Her ‘La La Land’ Director & Everyone’s Talking About It

Courtesy of NBC

Literally nothing goes unnoticed at the 2017 Golden Globes! It wouldn’t be an award show without a few awkward moments, and that’s why fans can’t stop buzzing over Emma Stone’s weird hug with ‘La La Land’ director, Damien Chazelle. Watch it, here!

If the Golden Globes were a high school, La La Land would definitely be voted most popular. The romance flick starring Emma Stone, 28, and Ryan Gosling basically dominated every category, showering the cast with limitless hugs and praise. For the most part, director Damien Chazelle did his best to thank everyone and make his rounds, but in this one video, it looks like he left his leading lady out in the cold. When Emma went in a for a group hug, Damien totally dismissed her!

Emma stone is me in every social situation 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cA6h41TflH — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 9, 2017

It gets REALLY awkward once Emma and Damien both realize what had happened. When the stunning redhead went in for a group hug, Damien turned his head away to kiss another woman (possibly his girlfriend or wife?) As soon as Emma pulled away, she, Damien, and the mystery blonde hottie all had the most uncomfortable look on their faces. It’s a good thing everybody was sipping champagne — might have helped take the edge off. You can tell the Superbad star feels horrible for getting in the way of Damien’s kiss, as she raises her hand to say, “I’m sorry.”

Speaking of awkward moments, does anyone remember when Jimmy Fallon‘s teleprompter cut out? It was a subtle, but at the beginning of the Golden Globes, you could hear the host stumbling his words a little bit. Of course a man as hilarious as Jimmy played it off like a total pro by making a joke (it was at someone else’s expense, though). Referring to Mariah Carey‘s NYE performance aftermath, Jimmy quipped that Dick Clarke was out to sabotage the Golden Globes. Maybe it’s too soon Jimmy…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Emma’s hug? Did it make you cringe?

