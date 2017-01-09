Emma Stone’s Reaction To Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds Kissing Is Priceless: Watch

Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of NBC

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield’s mid-show kiss was one of the best moments of the Golden Globes — but Emma Stone’s reaction to the lip lock may be even better! The actress didn’t actually see her ex smooch the ‘Deadpool’ star when it happened, but she was shown the clip afterward…and could not BELIEVE it. Watch here!

Fans were praying Emma Stone, 28, and Andrew Garfield, 33, would reunite at the Golden Globes, but instead, the actress’ ex was PDAing with another A-list star — Ryan Reynolds, 40! When Ryan lost the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical to Emma’s La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling, 36, he shook it off by planting a big kiss on Andrew’s lips…and it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about moments.

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Since they were sitting a few tables away, Emma and Gosling didn’t catch this all going down, but they were informed of the kiss by a reporter afterward. At first, the actress seemed somewhat disinterested in what she was about to be shown, but once she heard her ex’s name, she immediately perked to attention.

“What?!” she exclaimed. “They did not kiss each other!” As we all know, though, they did, and when she saw it play out in front of her very eyes, her jaw almost dropped to the floor. “That’s hilarious,” she told Entertainment Tonight afterward. Clearly, she’s not too jealous that her on-off boyfriend of three years was getting it on with someone else right in front of her!

Emma and Andrew have been totally amicable since their Oct. 2015 split, speaking highly of each other on several different occasions. They even had a friendly reunion at a pre-Globes party and he was on his feet, cheering for her when she was announced the winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy at the show. Awww!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emma’s reaction to Andrew and Ryan’s kiss?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.