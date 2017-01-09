Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Underwear: Suffers Malfunction In Globes Dress

REX Shutterstock

I see London, I see France, I see Emily Ratajkowski’s underpants! The model suffered a major wardrobe malfunction in her glam Golden Globes gown, right on the red carpet — and you can see it right here.

Emily Ratajkowski, 25, loves stripping down and showing off and although she opted for a sleek and sexy Reem Acra dress at the Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8 she still managed to show off way more than she bargained for as she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction, flashing her underwear as she twirled on the red carpet at the InStyle after-party — oh no!



As Emily pulled back the stunning yellow dress to show off the sexy slit, the skirt rode up and exposed her nude underwear. While it is a bit embarrassing, since Emily was wearing the appropriate undergarments, she avoided what could’ve been a really bad situation.

The model rocked the frock with a faux bob, a clutch from the new Gilt x Judith Leiber capsule collection and a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels which completed the look to perfection. Along with the thigh-high slit, the dress featured a plunging neckline, making it clear that she went braless beneath the ensemble. Even when she hit the red carpet at the award show she parted the dress to put her model legs on display, strategically keeping her underwear concealed — but unfortunately the same can’t be said for the afterparty!

Daring slits were especially popular at the after-parties, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin rocking the sexy silhouette — it was like a parade of our fave models in daring dresses.

What did you think of Emily’s glam gown? Do you think her wardrobe malfunction was totally mortifying or really not a big deal at all? Check it out above and let us know.

