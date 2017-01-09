Donald Trump Fires Back At ‘Overrated’ Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of NBC

Meryl Streep went off at President-elect Donald Trump during the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, and of course he couldn’t let her have the last word. Trump, for once, actually didn’t have much to say right away, but he did make sure to get his dig on the iconic actress in — then took to Twitter to elaborate. Here’s exactly what he said!

Donald Trump, 70, is fuming at Meryl Streep, 67, after she called him out during her amazing speech after winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. The actress slammed Trump for discriminating against foreigners and his disrespectful behavior towards various groups. Of course, he couldn’t take that sitting down.

The portion of that Meryl Streep speech that stunned and silenced the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/QIcQfTqDqB — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Although our future president admitted he didn’t watch the Globes or see Meryl’s remarks, he told the New York Times he’s “not surprised” that the “liberal movie people” attacked him during the show. He also seemed to brush off the 67-year-old’s comments, shrugging her off as a “Hillary [Clinton] lover.”

Just hours later, he added on Twitter, “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked me last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

As a refresher, Meryl criticized the President-elect at the awards show as the whole world watched. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” Meryl said. She pointed out that Trump’s “performance” of publicly mocking a disabled reporter, in the meantime, was undeniably awful. “There was nothing good about it, but it did its job,” she said.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life,” the actress continued. “That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” she told the audience. “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Too true.

