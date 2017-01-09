Debbie Reynolds’ Cause Of Death: Actress Died From Fatal Stroke

REX

This is so heartbreaking. Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84 on Dec. 28, only one day after the shocking death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. Now, the reason behind her unexpected passing has been revealed. Find out details regarding her official cause of death here.

The world lost another icon in 2016. Debbie Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28 at the age of 84, and it’s now been revealed that she passed away from an intracerebral hemorrhage (or a fatal stroke), according to TMZ. Debbie died after a blood vessel ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain, according to her death certificate. Hypertension was reportedly an underlying cause of the deadly stroke.

Debbie’s shocking death comes one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60 due to suffering a heart attack. Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, 58, said “she wanted to be with Carrie,” revealing the heartbreaking news to our sister site Variety. Debbie is survived by her son and granddaughter, Billie Lourd, 24. Although she’s gone too soon, her legacy will definitely live on.

Debbie was reportedly overtaken by grief, telling her son hours before the stroke that claimed her life, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” At the time, she was at Todd’s home located in Beverly Hills, talking about Carrie’s funeral. It was only fifteen minutes later that she suffered a stroke, having immediately been rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital. Someone called 911 from the house shortly after 1.p.m. Although it seems like heartbreak was the cause of her sudden passing, she actually had several strokes this year and was in failing health, according to TMZ.

We’re absolutely devastated by this news, as this means Todd and Billie have lost two loved ones within a 48 hour time period. After Carrie’s passing, Billie took to Twitter with a poignant message about her mom. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” Her grandmother, Debbie was a respected actress, singer, entertainer, businesswoman and humanitarian, who created a name for herself. She will clearly be missed by her family, friends and fans all over the world.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear the reason behind Debbie’s death? Let us know.

