Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi To Win FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year

Rex/Shutterstock

Talk about scoring a major goooal! Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo defeated literally every other soccer player in FIFA. This time, he took home the prestigious Player Of The Year Award on Jan. 9, leaving his rival, Lionel Messi, far behind!

Though there were 23 men nominated for the 2016 FIFA Player of the Year, it really came down to two men: Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and Lionel Messi, 29. These two rivals are considered the best in the world and will always be competing for the top prize – be it the Balloon d’Or or the newly resurrected FIFA Player Of The Year.

This time, it was Cristiano’s turn to win, as the Real Madrid superstar was given the top soccer honor! “2016 was the best year in my career,” he said during the ceremony. “It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level, at a sports level. I will never forget it.” He gave love to his teammates, to his friends, and to his family.

FIFA crowned its first Player of The Year since 2009, as the award used to be the FIFA Ballon d’Or, according to The Mirror. France Football, the organization that created the Balloon d’Or in 1956, merged their award with FIFA’s top honor in 2009. If you won the Ballon d’Or, you were considered the best player in the entire organization, However, after Gianni Infantino, 46, became head of FIFA, the new president decided to sever ties with France Football and bring back the Player of The Year. Seems he decided to take his ball and go home.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d’Or, by the way. After leading Real Madrid to the Champions League championship and helping his native Portugal win the Euro 2016 tournament, no one was surprised to see him win.

Also, no one was surprise that he used his victory to throw some shade on his rival. When speaking about winning his fourth Balloon d’Or, he said that if he and Messi were teammates, “he would have more than him, but he wouldn’t be far off.” Sounds like Ronaldo thinks he would outshine Messi if they were teammates. The shade!

Along with Ronaldo and Messi, Antoine Griezmann 25, of Atletico Madrid and the French national team was the other finalist, according to Goal.com. The young man beat out Messi and Ronaldo’s teammates, Gareth Bale, 27, Andres Iniesta, 32, Luis Suarez, 29, (along with superstars like Jamie Vardy, 29) for the honor. Congrats to Antoine, though clearly, this is Cristiano’s year.

Do you think the right player won FIFA’s Player Of The Year, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think your favorite player was robbed?

