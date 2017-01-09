Claire Danes Reveals She Was In ‘Agony’ Before Landing ‘Homeland’ Role

Courtesy of Txema Yeste/Marie Claire

Claire Danes looks amazing on the cover of ‘Marie Claire’ as the actress opens up about how ‘Homeland’ changed her life and opens up about falling in love with her husband, Hugh Dancy.

Claire Danes, 37, looks simply stunning on the cover of Marie Claire‘s February issue as she opens up about playing the complex role of Carrie Mathison on Showtime’s gripping drama, Homeland.



Claire Danes Poses For Epic ‘Vogue’ Shoot Inspired By ‘Homeland’

The star admitted that the show always manages to push her out of her comfort zone. “My goal is always to do something that feels just beyond my reach, and Homeland continues to do that. Every season, they find new ways to scare me. The show is like a diamond that fell from the sky. I’ll always feel slightly bludgeoned by it, but in the best way possible,” she said.

While the actress found success early on in her career, holding out for the right role and being out of work for two years was definitely challenging. “It was a nightmare. I was in such agony. I had been so stimulated and energized, and I felt really robust and capable and eager. But I couldn’t go back to the ingénue role or the limited secretary-type roles. I wanted to play someone who would move the story forward,” she said.

The actress also opened up about falling in love with her husband, Hugh Dancy. “I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while. [Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, I’m really just happy,” she said.

For more from Claire, be sure to scoop up the February issue of the magazine.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.