Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Get So Excited Seeing Dad On TV At Golden Globes — Cute Pic

This is the CUTEST! Chris Hemsworth’s 3 adorable kids are totally his biggest fans, and they could not hide their enthusiasm after seeing him on live TV at the 2017 Golden Globes. The youngsters even had their own viewing party and sat with a Thor doll to watch their dad’s big night — how sweet is THAT?

Chris Hemsworth, 33, and his wife Elsa Pataky‘s, 40, children may not have accompanied them to the Golden Globes on Jan. 8, but their youngsters: Daughter India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 2, were certainly there in spirit! Watching Hollywood’s big night from the comfort of their home, the three little ones enthusiastically awaited for the dad’s arrival at the star-studded show and appeared to go totally nuts when their dad presented the Foreign Film Award with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Even cuter, they sat next to a doll-version of their father’s Thor character while they watched Chris on the small screen. “Watching Papa on TV/ Viendo a papa en la tele! #goldenglobes,” the Instagram post, which was regrammed by Elsa herself, read. The pic featured India, Tristan, and Sasha all lined up in a row staring at the television with Chris speaking on air at the podium. His son adorably reacted by reaching out towards the screen and pulling his father in for a hug. Aw!



Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

And you better believe fans were quick to swoon over the touching image. “Mini thor watching too…lol… cuteness overload,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Magic moment 😍” — we couldn’t agree more! Earlier in the evening, Chris and Elsa posted sweet couples photos on their respective Instagram accounts as they were en route to the awards show.

“Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !!” Chris captioned a selfie he took from a car with Elsa in the background. Elsa’s black-and-white snapshot was adorable as well as she captioned the pic, “We are late!! Hold on! 😉 llegamos tarde esperarnos!” Are they #CoupleGoals or WHAT?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t this pic of Chris’ kids SO adorable? Do you love that they were tuning in?

