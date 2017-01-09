Charles Manson Near Death & Back In Prison After Health Crisis: It’s ‘Not Good’

SplashNews

Is one of the world’s most famous killers headed for death? Charles Manson is not doing so hot following his recent health crisis, according to a Jan. 8 report, and though he’s back in Corcoran State Prison, he might not survive the week. Here’s the shocking update!

Charles Manson, 82, “might not survive his health crisis”, according to TMZ. “He’s not good,” a source tells the site of the elderly prisoner’s condition. “His health is failing.”

As we previously knew, Manson was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield, CA on Jan. 2 when he reportedly experienced serious intestinal bleeding. Though doctors wanted to give the infamous cult leader surgery, Manson refused, but changed his mind later in the week and agreed to it. At that point, however, doctors reportedly decided that he was too weak, and could die during surgery.

The surgeons then reconsidered, according to the site, and were going to go through with the operation — but it was cancelled again in the end because his health was so bad that there “was nothing more the hospital could do”, as TMZ reports.

Manson is infamous for leading a murderous quasi-commune known as the Manson Family in the late 1960s. By his instruction, his followers committed nine murders over five weeks, including that of actress Sharon Tate — who was pregnant at the time — and Manson was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 1971. He has been in jail since then.

Manson has since returned to Corcoran State Prison, where he is serving 9 life sentences, for “security reasons”, the site says. Since he never made it to the operating table, he could die behind bars very soon. We’ll keep you posted.

