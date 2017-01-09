Carrie Fisher’s Death Certificate Reveals Official Cause Of Death — See Doc

Image Courtesy of LucasFilm

Carrie Fisher’s death certificate has finally been revealed on Jan. 9, and it’s giving us a little more insight into the cause of her shocking death on Dec. 27, 2016. See the revealing document for yourself, right here.

Well, at least now we have an answer, but maybe still not as much info as we would like. There was some confusion surrounding Carrie Fisher’s cause of death because her autopsy was deferred, meaning that authorities could not say what exactly lead to her heart attack on Dec. 27, 2016. However, on Jan. 9 TMZ obtained her official death certificate, so now we have a little something to go on. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DEATH CERTIFICATE.

On the “cause of death” line on the document, it says what we had suspected all along: Carrie went into cardiac arrest during her plane ride from London to Los Angeles, and unfortunately it ended her life. However, there is also a slash with the world “deferred” on the other side of it. The status of the autopsy unfortunately still leaves fans and family alike wondering what exactly triggered her massive heart attack, much to our disappointment.

This certainly will not be the last we hear about the issue. Authorities will continue to try to figure out what made Carrie’s heart seize on that flight, especially when she was in such good health before the attack and she was so close to home – only 15 minutes from landing in Los Angeles. We’re still holding out hope for a real answer that can give those close to her a little more closure, but for now we’ll just have to settle for what the death certificate says.

