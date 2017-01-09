Caitriona Balfe Teases ‘Tender’ Jamie & Claire Reunion In ‘Outlander’ Season 3

‘Outlander’ season 3 is going to be crazy good. Caitriona Balfe spilled major spoilers about the upcoming season in an all-new interview, including what Jamie and Claire’s big reunion will be like! While it will be ‘tender,’ Caitriona says their relationship is going to get really ‘complicated.’

“You can’t keep these two apart, really,” Caitriona Balfe, 37, told Elle at the pre-Golden Globes BAFTA tea. “We do spend some time on what both of the characters go through when they’re separated. We see a lot of Jamie’s life in those 20 years, and we see some of Claire’s. My story picks up where we left at the end of episode one, season two. So you’ll see definitely some Tobias Menzies, which is never a bad thing, I would say.”

She teases the reunion will be “very heartwarming, very tender,” but spending 20 years apart has taken a toll on Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan). “It’s also very fraught,” she continued, “because I think anyone who’s spent any time apart from someone that they love, even if it’s just a long-distance relationship, once you see each other again, you have all the expectations, and you have all of the things that you think you’ll say, and the way you think it’ll go. Life’s never like that. I love that it’s kind of complicated.”

Caitriona attended the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 and stunned in a navy and red dress. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, her second consecutive nomination.

The previous season ended with Jamie and Claire separating before the Battle of Culloden, with Claire going back through the stones to the 20th century in order to insure the safety of her and Jamie’s unborn child, Brianna. Season 3 of Outlander is set to premiere sometime in 2017, but a release date has yet to be revealed.

