Buff Ref At College Football National Championship Has Fans Freaking — See His Guns

Yowza! The buff ref in the college football National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers stole the otherwise boring show. Check out the guy causing the twitter-verse to completely lose it!

His name is Mike Defee and the guy clearly likes to do curls at the gym. He is the head ref making all the big calls at the College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson and fans are freaking out over the dude’s huge arms. During what is a bit of a boring and low-scoring football game, every time Mike shows up on the TV broadcast, pointing in a direction, making a call, fans on Twitter go nuts for the sexy man in stripes. Check out these tweets:

I have never seen such a buff/ripped ref before in my life! #NationalChampionship — Mikaela Anne (@MikaelaAnne_) January 10, 2017

I kinda want to see the big, buff ref "accidentally" tackle someone. #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship — Natalie Davis (@Natalie92Davis) January 10, 2017

Anybody else impressed with how buff this ref is? #NationalChampionship — Gary Salami (@DrGarySalami) January 10, 2017

Bruh this ref buff af😂😭 #nationalchampionship — Rupesh Gudipudi (@just2indian4u) January 10, 2017

That ref is so buff haha #nationalchampionship — Kayla (@Kayla_Lopezzz) January 10, 2017

Anybody gives the Ref any lip tonight during the game, he might go Ultimate Warrior on them. Dude is jacked! — War Eagle! (@wardmneagle) January 10, 2017

Whys the head ref the most jacked guy on the field? — Jim Still (@JimStill1) January 10, 2017

Mike is so awesome. The guy must love to take care of his body and more importantly, he obviously enjoys to workout. His gorgeous, huge arms have been a treat for everyone watching the National Championship game. College football fans clearly appreciate Mike’s impressive physique. The man is ripped!

There was also a football game happening around Mike and his big guns. Alabama, led by young quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, played a slow methodical first half, controlling the ball and the clock. The low first half score, 14-7, gave fans more time to appreciate and tweet about the real star of the game, our buff ref, Mike. Hilarious. Despite the outcome of the football game, the buff referee may have inspired a slew of football fans to get healthy and hit the gym. Go get it people!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the buff ref in the college football National Championship? Are you a fan of Mike and his hunky arms? Let us know if Mike is making you feel some type of way!

