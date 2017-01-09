Buff Ref At College Football National Championship Has Fans Freaking — See His Guns

Yowza! The buff ref in the college football National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers stole the otherwise boring show. Check out the guy causing the twitter-verse to completely lose it!
His name is Mike Defee and the guy clearly likes to do curls at the gym. He is the head ref making all the big calls at the College Football National Championship game between Alabama and Clemson and fans are freaking out over the dude’s huge arms. During what is a bit of a boring and low-scoring football game, every time Mike shows up on the TV broadcast, pointing in a direction, making a call, fans on Twitter go nuts for the sexy man in stripes. Check out these tweets:
Mike is so awesome. The guy must love to take care of his body and more importantly, he obviously enjoys to workout. His gorgeous, huge arms have been a treat for everyone watching the National Championship game. College football fans clearly appreciate Mike’s impressive physique. The man is ripped!
There was also a football game happening around Mike and his big guns. Alabama, led by young quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, played a slow methodical first half, controlling the ball and the clock. The low first half score, 14-7, gave fans more time to appreciate and tweet about the real star of the game, our buff ref, Mike. Hilarious. Despite the outcome of the football game, the buff referee may have inspired a slew of football fans to get healthy and hit the gym. Go get it people!
