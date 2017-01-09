Brad Pitt ‘Uplifted’ After Golden Globes: ‘Overwhelmed’ By Love Amid Angelina Divorce

Courtesy of NBC/SplashNews

Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 didn’t just bring joy to those in the audience and viewers at home. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Brad himself felt like it was an uplifting experience amid his nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie.

“Brad [Pitt] was really caught off guard,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was not expecting all the love and support he got when he walked on stage [at the Golden Globes]. He was, and is, overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation. When he was initially asked to present, Brad was a bit hesitant with the idea of stepping into the spotlight, but he’s really pleased he did. He feels incredibly uplifted. This is exactly what he needed to lift his spirits.”

It is so sweet to know that some of Brad’s best friends and greatest fans in Hollywood are willing to stand by him during a truly dark time for the 53-year-old Allied actor. When facing the bitter divorce and custody battle he’s going through with 41-year-old wife Angelina Jolie, Brad needs all the support he can get. It couldn’t have been easy for him to make the appearance when he’s so focused on spending time with his children right now, but it was clearly worth it for him to get that uplifting feeling.

Maybe part of the reason he got the support he did when he got on stage to present Moonlight, a film his production company Plan B helped to produce, had to do with how well he cleaned up. The actor was looking mighty dapper with a well-tailored suit and short haircut, not to mention a sly smile that suggested he may be mending his broken heart just fine.

