Blac Chyna Reveals Her Weight Loss Secrets: How She Achieved Her Sexy Post-Baby Body

Blac Chyna gave birth to baby Dream Kardashian just 2 months ago, but already she’s managed to majorly slim down! Sporting a figure-hugging sequin gown on Jan. 7, the reality star dished on her weigh loss secrets, revealing her new lifestyle is actually NOT as rigorous as some may think. Find out how she shrunk her baby bump here and prepare to be surprised!

Blac Chyna, 28, wasted NO time in shedding her baby weight after welcoming her and Rob Kardashian‘s, first child together Dream Kardashian, 2 months. But while the Rob & Chyna star’s midsection has significantly shrunk since her daughter’s November birth, Chyna claims her secrets are barely even secrets at all! Whatever she’s doing though, it sure seems to be working, as the soon-to-be-Kardashian hasn’t been able to stop flaunting her new figure!

“I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out,” Chyna said of her post-baby workout regime while appearing at Las Vegas’ 1 OAK nightclub on Jan. 7. “And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.” Sounds pretty straightforward, right?

But even still, some fans are not buying that she didn’t have a little help from surgery post-baby! Taking to Snapchat back in November, she tried to defend herself, explaining she did NOT have any type of procedure. “The only reason it got that flat is from breast-feeding and breast pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy,” Chyna protested on Nov. 20. Surgery or not though, she certainly lost A LOT of weight in nearly-record time!

Chyna’s Las Vegas appearance marked her first night out since giving birth, and as she told People mag, she actually wasn’t nervous at all to leave baby Dream while she had a little fun. “It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,” she explained. “If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Chyna’s weight loss? Are you totally impressed or not at all?

