Courtesy of Instagram

French Montana was making waves with Blac Chyna on January 8 when he posted a mysterious photo of themselves chilling on the wing of a private jet! So what’s happening between Rob Kardashian’s fiancée and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend? Could this family drama get even more complicated?

French Montana, 32, and Blac Chyna, 28, certainly weren’t watching the Golden Globe Awards on January 8! Instead, the rapper and model were busy hanging out on the runway at the Van Nuys Airport in California in the dark of night. French posted a peculiar photo to Instagram that same night that got tongues wagging.

Captioned “Young Legends”, the pic showed French and Chyna casually posing on the wing of a private plane like it was no big thing! Chyna’s even wearing a pair of slippers! The caption featured an ocean emoji, which was a cheeky nod to what the photo was doing: making waves. We see what you’re doing here, French!

Rob Kardashian, 30, may not want to freak out about Chyna stepping out with French, though; Khloe Kardashian, 32, probably shouldn’t get upset about her hanging with her ex-boyfriend either. French’s next photo on Instagram was taken on the runway at Van Nuys airport as well, and featured The Weeknd, 26! In that pic, the guys are posing next to a P1 MacLaren convertible. It’s captioned “SET LIFE ❗️❗️ young legend in that p1 @theweeknd #staytuned”

Sounds like they’re filming a music video! Chyna, who’s looking better than ever after giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian in November 2016 (have you seen her flat stomach?), has starred in tons of music videos before, so it would only make sense that she’d be the hot chick in French’s new vid. She was in Tyga‘s video for “Rack City”, and brother-in-law Kanye West‘s video for “Monster”, too.

HollywoodLifers, why do YOU think Chyna and French were hanging out together? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.