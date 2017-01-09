Billy Eichner Blasts Meghan McCain As A ‘F****** Moron’ In Twitter War Over Meryl Streep

REX/Shutterstock

At the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep preached for a more empathic world, but did her message get lost in translation? Her moving speech is now the subject of a Twitter war between Billy Eichner and Meghan McCain — and it sure is nasty! Check out the tweets!

Meryl Streep, 67, delivered one of most emotional speeches from any award show at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. But with her powerful message comes a great deal of new-wave controversy. It appears some people didn’t hear the part where Meryl begged for a more empathic community, because now, Billy Eichner, 38, and Meghan McCain, 32, are engaged in a nasty Twitter war. The online feud started when Meghan (John McCain’s daughter) wrote, “This Meryl speech is why [Donald] Trump won. And if you people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how — you will help get him re-elected.”

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you fucking moron https://t.co/IzZexd7Bb4 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

The Billy On The Street actor retaliated with, “She asked him to not make fun of disables people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f*cking moron.” Ouch! We totally understand why Billy got riled up, seeing as Megan’s tweet was targeting Hollywood stars specifically, but calling someone a “moron” goes against what Meryl was talking about. We’re all in agreement that Donald is NOT the person we wanted in office, so this can’t be the time we all turn against each other. Billy doesn’t approve of the President-Elect, and neither does Meghan, so why can’t we find common ground instead of hating?

Now that the Lifetime Achievement Award winner has spoken, we can’t wait to see how the business mogul will respond. He’ll probably go ahead and send out a mean tweet or call her a “nasty woman” or something. Ironically, Donald wasn’t the only one taking digs at the GGs. Host Jimmy Fallon kind of ripped into Mariah Carey‘s NYE nightmare when his teleprompter stopped working. Was this the best GGs in history or what?!

