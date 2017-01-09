Bernie Sanders Town Hall Live Stream: Watch The Democrat Take On Trump’s Politics

REX/Shutterstock

Let’s get down to business! Bernie Sanders will sit down with TV journalist Chris Cuomo on Jan. 9 to discuss the dire issues facing the United States. It’s bound to be a heated discussion and we don’t want you to miss a second, so click to watch the LIVE STREAM.

We could all use a little more Bernie Sanders, 75, in our lives. Arguably the fan favorite from the 2016 Election, Bernie will have a live sit-down conversation with Chris Cuomo to take on Donald Trump‘s political views. Everyone knows the white-haired politician stands against everything Donald represents, so it’s going to be VERY interesting to hear his plan on how Democrats will deal with his inauguration. Bernie is basically a beacon of hope for most Democrats at this point. The highly-anticipated event takes place on Jan. 9 at 9PM ET inside George Washington University. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE.

Journalists and the media will also be able to ask Bernie questions at the end of the one-hour conversation. If we were in the audience, our first question would be, “Are you running for president again in 2020?” Bernie lit a fire under our butts when he ever-so-slightly hinted at a second run at presidency. While he didn’t say a concrete yes or no, Bernie is “not ruling anything out” when Donald gives up his seat in four years.

At this point in time we’re not sure which subjects are planned for discussion. Hopefully women’s rights, the economy, immigration, and the environment are all on the itinerary. Despite the fact that global warming is completely undeniable at this point and is backed up by tons and tons of scientific research, Donald still denies that it’s an issue. Bernie, on the other hand, has plans to focus primarily on helping our environment. Being that Bernie is SO outspoken and charismatic, we can’t wait to see how he response to Donald’s ludicrous perspectives.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU going to tune in to watch Bernie on CNN?

