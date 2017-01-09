Bella Thorne For Biore: Actress Open With Acne Struggle Is New Ambassador

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne, an actress known for being honest and open about her skin troubles, has just signed on as the new brand ambassador for Biore! See her favorite products below!

Bella Thorne told PeopleStyle: “I’ve struggled with my acne a lot, I always post it on my Snapchat. But I’m excited about this partnership. I hope I help somebody out there because I’m spreading the word.”

Bella is the new face of the brand, it was revealed on Jan. 9. She’s promoting their three newest launches: the Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser, Bioré Charcoal Acne Scrub and Bioré Baking Soda Acne Scrub.

Bella continued: “What’s great about Bioré is they have different products for different skin types. A lot of brands don’t.”

Bella says she washes her oily-combination skin with the Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser.

“Sometimes I’ll also then use the Bioré Baking Soda Acne Scrub. Both have really been working for me. I’m like, ‘This stuff is dope!'”

Bella frequently talks about her struggles on social media and revealed to PeopleStyle, “[Not only do] you look in the mirror and you don’t like what you see, but everybody looks at you and they judge you on your skin. I’ve had a lot of people just say to me, ‘Why don’t you just wash your face?’ and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?!'”

“Especially with my acne, I just want to help kids with acne and any type of face dysmorphia … problems because I think so many people go through it and it’s such a big thing and people don’t talk about it,” she said. “Everybody kind of likes to shove it under the rug and it shouldn’t be because it’s normal to not be confident. It’s normal to wonder if you’re pretty or not.”

We feel your pain, Bella! But we’re loving these new Biore products for clearer skin in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella Thorne and Biore are a good fit?

