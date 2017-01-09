Click to Skip Ad
Amy Adams’ Photobomb Fail: She’s Cut Out Of Amy Schumer’s ‘Stranger Things’ Group Pic

Mon, January 9, 2017 10:21am EST by Add first Comment
Amy Adams Amy Schumer Golden Globes
Courtesy of Instagram
17 Photos

This is too good! One Amy tried to photobomb another at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, but it didn’t exactly work out. Check out Amy Adams’ hilariously failed attempt to sneak into Amy Schumer’s photo with the ‘Stranger Things’ kids right here!

Amy Adams, 42, photobombed Amy Schumer‘s Golden Globes photo with the Stranger Things kids…or at least, she tried to. As you can see in the pic, which Schumer, 35, posted on Instagram, half of Adams’ face is cut off — whoops!

“Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb,” Schumer captioned the snap, in which she’s posing with her boyfriend Ben HanischMillie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp. So funny!

‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 — See Pics

Don’t worry — the comedian eventually took a proper photo with her fellow Amy. Take a look:

Hi guys #goldenglobes @officialgoldiehawn #amyadams

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Like many of us, Amy Schumer is a shameless fangirl, and she posted plenty of other photos with celebs at tables in the The Beverly Hilton ballroom. Of course, Goldie Hawn, 71, was prominently featured on Schumer’s Instagram throughout the evening:

Goldie Kurt and bens eye! #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Honestly, it got a bit out of hand:

Friendships

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Me and my movie mama #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Schumer did present with Goldie during the ceremony, and they teamed up for the film Snatched, which is due in May. Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Óscar Jaenada, and Wanda Sykes also star, and you can check out the trailer for the comedy right here if you haven’t already seen it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amy’s photobomb fail? Tell us!

