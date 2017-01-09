Amy Adams’ Photobomb Fail: She’s Cut Out Of Amy Schumer’s ‘Stranger Things’ Group Pic

This is too good! One Amy tried to photobomb another at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, but it didn’t exactly work out. Check out Amy Adams’ hilariously failed attempt to sneak into Amy Schumer’s photo with the ‘Stranger Things’ kids right here!
Amy Adams, 42, photobombed Amy Schumer‘s Golden Globes photo with the Stranger Things kids…or at least, she tried to. As you can see in the pic, which Schumer, 35, posted on Instagram, half of Adams’ face is cut off — whoops!
“Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb,” Schumer captioned the snap, in which she’s posing with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp. So funny!
Don’t worry — the comedian eventually took a proper photo with her fellow Amy. Take a look:
Like many of us, Amy Schumer is a shameless fangirl, and she posted plenty of other photos with celebs at tables in the The Beverly Hilton ballroom. Of course, Goldie Hawn, 71, was prominently featured on Schumer’s Instagram throughout the evening:
Honestly, it got a bit out of hand:
Schumer did present with Goldie during the ceremony, and they teamed up for the film Snatched, which is due in May. Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Óscar Jaenada, and Wanda Sykes also star, and you can check out the trailer for the comedy right here if you haven’t already seen it!
