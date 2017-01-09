REX Shutterstock

Adorable couple alert! Aly Raisman and Colton Underwood looked so happy on the red carpet and we cannot help but love them even more!

These two are just too sweet! Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, 22, stunned on the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 8 and she had her handsome boyfriend football player Colton Underwood, 24, on her arm. The pair looked absolutely precious on the carpet posing together. Aly rocked a gorgeous floor-length orange dress with off-the-shoulder straps while Colton looked amazing in a navy blue suit and bow-tie.

We’re absolutely obsessed with this couple! They seem super into each other and so happy. Aly posed with her hand on Colton’s chest and he kept his lady close with his arm around her. Aww! Colton was such a gentleman and let Aly have fun with her girlfriends too as she took pictures with her fellow Olympians and Final Five members Simone Biles, 19, and Madison Kocian, 19. Get it, girls! Simone wore golden v-neck number with dangling earrings that gave her look that added special touch while Madison looked regal a navy blue dress with a thin v-neck.

Colton has previously said Aly, “brings out the best in me.” How heartwarming is that? The couple only went public in December after dating for four months. He asked her out in a viral video in August and she agreed. We didn’t hear anything from the couple for a while after that until they showed up arm-in-arm at the Sports Illustrated Person of the Year Ceremony.

And they weren’t the only new couple heating up at the Golden Globes! DNCE’s Joe Jonas, 27, and Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, 20, were all over each other at HBO’s Golden Globes after party. An insider at the event described the couple to HollywoodLife.com as “inseparable.” Swoon! “He had his arms around her, he was always holding her hand or had his hands all over her, and she was definitely loving it. They made out at one point before they got food and they left a few hours later, hand in hand, very much in love.”

HollywoodLifers, how cute are Aly and Colton? Sound off in the comments below!

