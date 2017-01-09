REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Adam Brody and Leighton Meester stepped out together for a date night after the Golden Globes, and we are totally obsessed with their sweet PDA.

It’s not every day we get to see one of Hollywood’s most elusive couples, Adam Brody, 37, and Leighton Meester, 30, out together, is it? That’s what makes the 2017 Golden Globes so exciting, because it brings out some of our low-key faves!

Adam and Leighton got all dolled up for a date night at both the FOX and InStyle after parties, and they just couldn’t help but cozy up to each other all night long. In pictures, Adam can be seen with his arm wrapped around Leighton’s waist as she leans into his chest. They are just so cute together, aren’t they?

Speaking of cute couples, one thing the Globes was not short of were glamorous couples that we love. Adam and Leighton were only the tip of the iceberg, but we also had the stunning Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, in attendance!

As if those two beautiful couples weren’t enough for us, we also had Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton, and so many more. Make sure you check out HollywoodLife.com‘s Cutest Couples roundup!

